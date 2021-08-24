Dolores J. Pannunzio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Pannunzio, 91, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Mrs. Pannunzio was born December 6, 1929, in Indiana Harbor, Indiana, a daughter of George and Lurilla Wilkerson Paul.

She was a 1948 graduate of Struthers High School and a member of St. Christine Church.

She spent several years at Precinct No. 28 where she served as a poll worker. She was also a member of Sons of Italy, Lodge No. 858.

Dolores, affectionately known as Dee, married Calvin J. Pannunzio on August 30, 1951 and together they made their lifelong home in Boardman.

Dolores leaves behind two children: daughter, Debra (Tim) Anderson of Austintown and son, Calvin (Mary) Pannunzio of Boardman; two grandchildren, Megan (David) Smith and Timothy (Lora) Anderson and a great-granddaughter, Lila Smith. Dee also leaves her dear friend, Joanne Bradaick, who served as a compassionate caregiver for over seven years and became part of the Pannunzio family. The family would like to thank Joanne for her dedication and loving care throughout the years.

She is reunited in death with her beloved husband, Calvin and a sister, Juanita Morrison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. Christine Church in Youngstown. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.