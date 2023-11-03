BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores C. “Dee” Eorio, 96, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023, at home.



She was born September 24, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Pasquale “Patsy” and Margaret (Melillo) Martella.

She was a graduate of East High School and on September 15, 1951, she married John Eorio. In the early years of their marriage, she helped her husband at his shoe repair business in downtown Youngstown and worked at Strouss Department Store downtown.



For many years Dee was a caregiver to her mother, who she welcomed into their home. During that time, they often shared the kitchen baking Italian bread, rolling dough for homemade cavatelli and making pots of wedding soup and sauce and meatballs. Italian meals on Sundays were a cherished family tradition.



Dee and her late husband were active members of the Wolves Club in Youngstown, where she also served in the Ladies Auxiliary. She relished the club’s Saturday evening dances and, later in life, annual trips with her son and his family to Hilton Head, South Carolina.



Always a shopaholic, Dee was known for frequenting stores at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, always on the hunt for special outfits, shoes, or accessories. As luck would have it, she was thrilled to land a part-time job at Gantos, a women’s clothing store at the mall, where she worked until her retirement.



Dee is survived by her son, John M. Eorio (Joyce Dicks) of Boardman; grandsons, Brandon J. Eorio of Boardman and Dominic C. Eorio of Morgantown, West Virginia; a sister, Virginia J. Reto of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Eorio, on July 3, 2000.



Dee will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Cassese’s MVR, 410 North Walnut Street, in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406.



Arrangements handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.