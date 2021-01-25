Dina Evans, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dina Evans, loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, passed away from complications of heart surgery on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Born December 2, 1966 to Chester and Anna Winebold, Dina attended Cardinal Mooney High School graduating in 1985. She went on to receive her BSN from Carlow College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beginning a lifelong career as a registered nurse.

She graced the healing halls of many great places in her time, her most recent position being the Nurse Manager at Southwoods Surgical Hospital in Youngstown.

She was married 20 years (and enjoyed six years of inseparable dating prior to that) to her soulmate, Jason, on August 11, 2000. They raised one son together, Brandon.



Dina was a force to be reckoned with. She was gorgeous inside and out and the best wife, mother, sister, friend, and healer anyone could hope for but her favorite role was as Aunt Dede to her 12 nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Dina possessed an impeccable sense of style and always dressed to impress, choosing to wear high heels whenever possible—even to Bocce games and tournaments (two-time mixed doubles champ!). Dina even went so far to purchase high-heeled Converse sneakers, sporting them proudly for Jason on their near-weekly Jeep trips with the roof off. Dina’s abiding love for the sun, sand and beach was the catalyst for the purchase of her warm and inviting beach house in Boardman Ohio.

No matter what was going on or when you showed up, Dina always made you feel welcome and at home as if you were one of the family. Dina’s love of helping others showed no bounds. Whether it was day or night, in good times or bad, if you needed help, she was there to help you. Dina was also an organ donor—and is still helping people even after her passing.

Dina was a light to many who found themselves in the dark. She is going to be sorely missed now and forever. We will do our best to carry her light within us always to help heal the wonderful, heartbroken family and friends she has left behind far too soon.

Dina was preceded in death by Chester and Anna Winebold and is survived loving husband, Jason of Youngstown; son, Brandon and wife, Nicole, of North Carolina; sisters, Diane Lipinsky of Boardman, Debbi (Denny) Rogers of Florida and Denise Winebold of Boardman; brothers, Christopher (Michelle) Winebold of Columbiana, Chester (Rayma) Winebold of Youngstown and Kevin Winebold of Boardman and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A family-only service was held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Saint Charles Church with a celebration of life to follow this summer, when the fates permit.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Farmers National Bank for The Dina Evans Donations for Life Center at the Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center.

