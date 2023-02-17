YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianna Lynn Bartelmay, 58, passed away with so much love, family and close friends by her side on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



Dianna was born November 30, 1964, in Youngstown, the first-born daughter of Alfred R. Bable II and Patricia E. Brezinski Bable.



She was a 1983 graduate of Labrae High School.

She worked for 28 years as a supervisor for Schwebel’s Baking Company.



She was married for 15 years to Leonard Bartelmay. Although they were divorced, they bonded over their common love for their granddaughter.

In her youth she enjoyed the 4H club, baseball team and horseback riding. In her adulthood she enjoyed gardening and crocheting but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved wholeheartedly. Dianna was a hardworking, loving and most of all caring person, she would do anything for the ones she loved.



She leaves to cherish her memory her only daughter, Lauren Miller and her son-in- law, whom she adored, Aaron Miller of Youngstown and granddaughters, Aaliyah Miller and Aubree Miller. Her third granddaughter, Arianna Dianna Lynn Miller is due this June. Her name is a tribute to Dianna for being the best grandma any child could ask for. Also, she leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters, Patricia Bable of Girard and Diane Tomlin of Warren; stepmother, Deborah Bable of Warren; nieces and nephews, Brittnee Bable, Nicole Bable, KC Bable, Brianna Smith, Janese Bailey, Anthony Owens, Lamont Smith, Jeremiah Bable and Javon Bailey and many great-nieces and nephews. Along with her family she leaves behind her memories with all her daughter’s close friends and her son-in-law’s family, who she was like a second mother to.

Dianna had so much love to give and truly touched so many lives while she was on earth and they will all cherish the love and memories she left them with.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred “Peanut” Bable; sister Deborah Bable and uncle, Mike Brezenski.



Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a service to follow.



