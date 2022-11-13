YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown.

She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of her life.

Diane worked with her husband as a general contractor for over 25 years and was well known for the quality of her work and her generosity.

She was joined in death by her husband of over 24 years, Steven Coddington.

Diane is survived by her two sons, Ryan Burke of Orlando, Florida and Steven Louis Coddington of Youngstown; sister, Laura Ryan of Youngstown and several loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at

the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

