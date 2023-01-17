NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Diane M. Sevachko, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born on January 14, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Isabelle (Bruno) Bartolma.

She worked as a hairdresser for several years but what she loved most was being a homemaker. She was known as the neighborhood mom where everyone was always welcomed with a smile and something home cooked. She also worked in the cafeteria at New Wilmington High School where she loved feeding her football players. She never missed a Friday night game.

She was a member of St. James Church in Pulaski.

In her spare time, Diane enjoyed volunteering at the church, cooking, listening to Tom Jones music, watching the Steelers and any college football game but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Diane will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Nicholas Sevachko whom she married August 8, 1964; two children, Jamie Sevachko and Matthew (Kelly) Sevachko; three grandchildren, Isabella, Matthew and Jimmy; sister, Barbara (Tony) Vivacqua and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Audrie Toto.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

