Diane M. Russo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Marie Russo, 56, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Greenbriar Center in Boardman after battling cancer.

She was born on July 6, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of Samuel and Elvera (Iannazone) Russo.

Diane graduated from Poland High School in 1982, having earned an Excellence in Scholarship Award. She furthered her education at Youngstown State University, earning Associate Degrees in Applied Science in 1992 and 1995, making the Dean’s List and receiving a Time Management Award.

Diane worked at Rolling Acres Care Center, Radiology Consultants, Easter Seals and FEIC Financial, Incorporated at various times over the years.

Diane loved the Spanish language, having mastered it over the years, being able to speak and write it fluently.

Diane had a strong religious faith and was a long-time, proud member of the Mothers of the Crucifix Society at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.

She was truly a kind and gentle person.

Diane is survived by her sister, Dolores (Albert) Tornare of Columbus; brother, Richard (Brenda) Russo of Cortland; nephew, Michael Russo of Mason; nieces, Theresa (Richard) Helterbran of Hubbard, Natalie (Jason) Heflin of Columbus and AnnMarie Huston of Columbus; great-nephews, Ben Russo, Ian Helterbran and Pascal Heflin; great-nieces, Kayla and Lilly Huston and aunts, Rosemarie Filips and Marie Kesler.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio and Deacon Mark Izzo, who gave Diane spiritual comfort and blessings during her illness. Also, our gratitude to the staff at Greenbriar and All Caring Hospice.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held for the family on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.

The family asks that material contributions be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Diane M. Russo, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.