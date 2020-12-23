Dennis V. Palazzo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis V. Palazzo, Sr., was called home to the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

He was born October 5, 1942, to James and Mary (Ronci) Palazzo.

He graduated from Canfield high school in 1960.

He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp stationed in Germany which allowed him to travel all over Europe.

While helping to raise his beloved sisters, Dennis also worked at the family owned, Palazzo’s restaurant. He was a former president of the Mahoning Valley Restaurant Association. It was also at Palazzo’s where he met his wife, Rosalie. They married September 4, 1967.

While working full time to support his family, he pursued his dream and went back to school to become a nurse. He worked on the psychiatric floor of Northside hospital, retiring in 2004.

He was active in Cursillo and was a member of St. Charles Parish where he served as Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of the Catholic Men’s Fellowship and served on the Evangelical committee. Dennis instilled in his kids the value of hard work and determination and an unending faith in God and family. “If you have your family and faith in God, you can get through anything.”

He was truly an amazing person and those who had the privilege of knowing him were blessed.

He touched everyone he met and was never too busy to chat or help someone going through hard times. He provided comfort to everyone around him.

He loved watching old movies and telling stories from his childhood, being in the army and all his travels.

He made the best pancakes. He loved cooking and making sauce and he always cherished spending time with his family. His grandkids were so special to him, especially the youngest, Jack, who was such a bright spot in his life. He so enjoyed being able to spend time with him.

The family would like to thank the Heart Center for giving them another 20 years with him. Also his longtime family doctor, John Koval, for taking care of him all these years. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital, especially Maria, for making sure he was comfortable in his last days.

Dennis leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Rosalie (Cappiello) Palazzo; his five children, Dennis V., Jr., (Kathy) Palazzo, Nicole Palazzo, Jamie (James) Vogel, James Palazzo, Lisa (Walter) Kustra; seven grandchildren, Cori Lynn Palazzo, Nathan and Nicholas Durkin, Ian Vogel, Joshua and Matthew Palazzo and Jack Kustra; two sisters, Christine (Gary) Febinger, Laurie (Richard) Sunyog and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gary Febinger.

A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Charles Borromeo in Boardman on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.