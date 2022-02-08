YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On January 26, 2022, Dennis Pearl passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of Bonnie his wife, who had been his childhood sweetheart during their time at Elm Street School.

Dennis Pearl and Bonnie Jean Mayer-Burbano were married on February 17, 1990. She was the light of his life and he was her dearest friend.

His beloved daughter, Christina Maria Burbano-Jeffrey and her husband, Jim, had recently visited from California and are left to mourn him, along with granddaughter, Skylee Jeffrey Rosenwinkel and her husband, Kurt, of Berlin, Germany; his sister, Beverly DePuy and her husband, John, of Struthers and cousins, Jackie Keane and Barbara Johnson of Florida.

Dennis was born in New York City on March 12, 1948, to Robert A. Pearl and Florence D. Litman Pearl. For the last 15 years, he and Bonnie lovingly met the needs of his parents and her parents, Andrew and Clara Mayer, all now deceased.

Dennis grew up in Youngstown and graduated from Rayen High School in 1966.

He proudly served his country in the Coast Guard, Petty Officer status, during the Vietnam War, with duty stations in Hawaii, New York City and Wildwood, New Jersey. He graduated at the top of his class in Damage Control, which gave him carpentry, electrical and plumbing skills that he used all through his life. As part of the life-saving services of the Coast Guard, he was always grateful to have been a part of the high seas lifeboat rescue team who saved the life of a Merchant Marine crew member who had suffered a heart attack.

After the service, Dennis earned his degree in Pittsburgh to become a licensed optician. He customized eyewear to help many people improve their vision over his 35-year career. He owned two optical businesses: Simons Optical and Rose Optical.

Nature photography was one of his hobbies, exhibiting at the Canfield Fair and framing many of his own photos from Mill Creek Park and flower gardens around the U.S. and Canada. He had been a member of the Men’s Garden Club. Dennis was a dedicated landscape and garden designer, with more than 25 years of growing vegetables at home and later, with focus on flowers. His recent favorites were lilies, irises, begonias, sunpaciens, and petunias. When Dennis and Bonnie had opportunities to travel around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, he was always on the lookout for flowers and lighthouses to photograph.

Music was another great love of his, especially western-style square dancing, southern gospel concerts and Andre Rieu’s Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Dennis enjoyed working with his hands, coming up with creative projects for home improvements. He was also gifted in electronics, including computers and sound systems. He was a problem solver and a trouble shooter throughout his professional and home life.

He supported a variety of charities, focusing on food banks and organizations that helped veterans and children.

Dennis was a hard worker and a willing helper throughout his life. He hoped it would eventually be said of him, like in the lyrics of one of his favorite gospel songs, that “he did all he could with the time God gave him.”

Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman has taken care of arrangements for Dennis. Due to weather and covid challenges, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. An outdoor memorial service will be planned when the flowers Dennis loved so well will be blooming.

Dennis will be sadly missed by those who truly knew him and loved him.

