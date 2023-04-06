POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Jane Schiffer, 96, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023.



Delores was born in Youngstown, on March 20, 1927, the daughter of John and Julia Fergus.



She is reunited with her husband, Chester Schiffer, whom she was married on September 25, 1948 and preceded her in death on November 11, 1987.



Delores was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown, Ohio. She was a member of the Rosary Sadelity, Infant of Prague Guild, CWVA (Auxiliary for Vets). For years, she loved making pierogies with close friends at St. Stanislaus Church. She worked at General Electric for 40 years.



Along with her husband, Delores was preceded in death by her parents, five of her sisters; Betty Fabrizio, Cecil “Sis” Kaminski, Virginia Jean Gembar, Ruth Hanni, and Rita Cerni and four brothers; Martin, John, Joseph, and Robert Fergus.



Delores was also welcomed up into Heaven by her lifelong best friend, Rosemarie Weiderman, who passed away only a day earlier on April 2, 2023.



Delores leaves behind her sisters, Marlene Petro and Susan Sakara, brother-in-law Joseph (Marlene) Schiffer; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at Holy Family Parish in Poland. There are no calling hours.



The family of Delores would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Facility and Hospice of the Valley. Delores’ family are especially thankful to Cory and Rhonda of Hospice of the Valley for the special care and dedication that they shared with “Jane.”

“We Love You Aunt Jane. Know that you will be missed, and that your memory will be cherished fondly by many.”



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Delores’ name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbets Wick Road, Girard, Ohio 44420.



