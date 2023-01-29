YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable.

She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Deborah owned Patsy Beers and Burgers, where she was a member of their pool league, a cook at Nikki’s Restaurant and worked for Youngstown City Schools.

In her spare time, Deborah enjoyed listening to music and cooking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she adored.

Deborah leaves to cherish her memory three children, Brittnee Bable (Lamar Knox), Janese Bailey and Javon Bailey, all of Youngstown; companion of 27 years, Anthony Bailey, Sr.; four sisters, Diane Bartelmay of Youngstown, Patricia Bable of Girard, Lisa Welch Slater and Diane Tomlin, both of Warren; stepmother, Deborah Bable of Warren; four grandchildren, Daveon Hugley, Lamar Knox, Jr., Di’ Amyn Hugley and Mar’laja Knox; stepchildren, De’Andre, Tawan, Anthony, Bryant, Jesse, James, Cecelia, Dawn, Jennie, Toni and nieces and nephews, Lauren (Aaron Miller) of Struthers, Nicole Bable, K.C. Bable, (Nico Deal), Jeremiah Bable and Anthony Owens of Girard and Brianna Smith, Lamont Smith and Keshia Slater of Warren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred “Peanut” Bable and uncle, Mike Brezinski.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

