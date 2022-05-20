POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah R. Owrey, 67, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Deborah was born in Youngstown on July 11, 1954, to Alfred C. and Angeline M. Damico Varie.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1972.

She worked for a brief time at Strouss downtown, then at St. Elizabeth as a ward clerk. She then furthered her education and worked as managing beautician at Sears Southern Park for 20 years. She was working at X-static Hair salon as an independent stylist until her automobile accident on her birthday July 11, 2020, which caused her to live in constant pain until her passing.

Her hobbies included playing “scratchies,” lottery tickets and playing slots at the casino occasionally. She was a total sports fanatic for everything Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Penguins. She actively participated in multiple fantasy sports teams. Not a day went by she did not stop at McDonald’s for a breakfast of a sausage McMuffin “NO CHEESE” and a large, sweet tea. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wesley Owrey; three children, Angela (Joseph) Sherick, Robert (Lisa) Owrey and Deborah Swauger; four loving grandchildren, Lauren Owrey, Adam Swauger, Jr., Anthony Swauger and Deann Swauger, who were her pride and joy, even when they misbehaved; brother, Arthur (Patti) Varie and sisters, Shirley Hahn and Sandi (Bob) Kanos.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service with Rev. Kevin Peters as officiant.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.