STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Binder, 66, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 30, 2022.



David was born August 2, 1956, in Poland, the son of Walter and Mary Lou (Schenker) Binder.



He enjoyed his car, playing golf and watching Rams football with his son.

David retired in 2021 and loved spending his free time with his son and daughter-in-law and many days relaxing in his pool.



David will always be remembered lovingly by his son, David L. (Stacey) Binder; his mom, Mary Lou; sister, Sue (Chuck) Hurdleston; three brothers, Jim (Kate) Binder, Larry (Beckie) Binder and Wally (Estel) Binder; several nieces, a nephew and his grand dogs, Nanook and Nyx. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.



He was preceded in death by his dad, Walter.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 7:00 p.m. service.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David W. Binder, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.