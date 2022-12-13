NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David John “DOC” Magura, Sr., age 66, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 9, 2022.

He was born May 22, 1956 in Youngstown, to John Magura and Ruth Crumbacher.

He married the love of his life and his best friend, Anna Frank, on August 30, 1975.

Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His passion and integrity for those he loved was unwavering and his infectious smile and laugh will live on forever. His love of life was evident by the way he lived. His positive outlook, generous spirit and kind heart left an impression wherever he went. He never met a stranger that didn’t quickly become a friend.

Dave was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and later attended Youngstown State University where he studied electrical engineering.

He served as a Weapons Mechanic in the United States Air Force receiving an honorable discharge in 1977. Dave proudly served as a Captain with Youngstown Fire Department from 1980 until his retirement in 2013.

He was an avid golfer, craftsman, Ohio State fan and member of the Sigma Club.

Dave is survived by his wife, Anna Magura; his children, Sheila (William Nock) Magura, Amanda Swantek and David (Kelly Thomas) Magura; four grandchildren, Marissa Swantek, Isabella Magura, Robert Nock and Christian Riley, as well as his soon to be grandson and namesake, David John Magura III. Dave leaves his loving sister, Sandra (Gary) Pangonis, as well as numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

When you think of memories with him you can’t help but smile and hear him say “peace and love.”

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a service to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any monetary donations be made to the Magura Family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.