CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad to announce the passing of David Henry Vernon, 72, on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

He was born on June 8, 1950 in Youngstown.

David graduated in 1968 from North High School, where he had developed a lifelong affinity for sports.

After high school, he went on to become the kicker for the Mount Union College football team. During his tenure at Mount Union, he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Congemi Vernon on September 11, 1971.

He passed his affinity for sports onto his three beautiful children who he enjoyed coaching through their teenage years and extended to his four granddaughters. He used his knowledge of sports to bestow valuable life lessons upon his granddaughters while coaching them in softball.

David retired in 2007 as a foreman from Delphi Packard Electric.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Diane; two sons, David (fiancée Rachel) and Daniel (Lisa); four granddaughters, who he loved dearly, Alexis, Abigail, Allyson and Aubrey; and many other family members and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death his daughter, Deanna; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sister, Sueanne, brother-in law, Jerry and brother-in-law, Chuck.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

