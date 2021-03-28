David H. Thigpen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David H. Thigpen, 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

He was born January 22, 1955 in Warren, the son of Ray and Betty Keeler Thigpen.

David proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Patrick Henry. He was retired from the City of Warren City Street Department.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to the casino, horse racing, fishing and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

David will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former, Karen Leonard whom he married June 2, 1997; daughter, Amy Thigpen; two grandchildren, Tyler and Christopher Fenton; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Roe and Nancy Gore; two brothers, Ronald (Joyce) Thigpen and Anthony (Erica) Thigpen; eight in-laws, Mary Ann (Marty) Kanetsky, Colleen (Joy Wahl) Schmitt, Nancy Orlando, Sue (Chris) Crowe, Tim Leonard, Ed (Christine) Leonard, Dennis Leonard and Patty (Mark) Brewer and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Ann Thigpen; three brothers, Ray Lee, Robert and Mark Thigpen; in-laws, Helen and Hoppy Leonard, Joe and Mike Leonard, Tony Orlando and Wayne Keeler.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

