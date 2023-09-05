YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-David Allen Yarab, a long-time resident of the Boardman-Youngstown community, peacefully departed this world on September 4, 2023, at the age of 85.

Born on April 27, 1938, in Youngstown, David was the son of the late Stephen J. and Martha A. (Peters) Yarab.

His unwavering spirit and legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know him.

A devoted husband and father, David’s enduring love for his late wife, Barbara Jean Domagalski Yarab, whom he married in 1960, serves as an example of a deep and enduring bond that withstands the test of time. As a father, he demonstrated remarkable dedication, being a beacon of strength and guidance for his children: Susan A. Yarab of Ft. Myers, Florida; Donald S. Yarab of Cleveland; Robert E. Yarab of Austintown; Laura L. Yarab (Jeffrey Tatar) of Boardman, who cared for him devotedly in his later years; and Brian Yarab (Dona McCaffrey) of Marietta, Ga.

The imprint of David’s love and wisdom extends to his grandchildren, Alex Yarab, Holly Yarab, and Abbey Tatar, who will carry forward his legacy with the grace and respect he instilled in them. His memory will also be cherished by his siblings: Stephanie Geer, Eugene (Carol) Yarab, and Becky (David) Ifft, along with sisters-in-law Sally Domagalski (Hal) Johnson and Judy Labus (Edward) Domagalski. His impact further radiates through the lives of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and even great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. He was also preceded in death by siblings Dorothy Francis and Annette Calabrette and brothers-in-law Ralph Francis, Edward Calabrette, William Geer, and Edward Domagalski.



David’s professional journey was one marked by diligence and camaraderie. He dedicated his entire career to the Youngstown Mirror & Glass Co., serving as a skilled journeyman glazier. An active member of The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 847, he upheld the values of solidarity and mutual support, taking on the role of shop steward and advocating for his fellow workers. His legacy of labor representation inspired two of his sons to continue his legacy as union officers and stewards in their respective organizations, an enduring testament to his influence.

As a father, David was not only a provider but a guide in matters of principle and ethics. Through his words and actions, he impressed upon his children the importance of integrity and morality in both personal and public spheres. His commitment extended beyond his professional life; David and his late wife owned and managed apartment buildings and condominiums, demonstrating their prowess as “property managers.” Additionally, they co-owned a respected local print shop, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels communities.

David’s passion for racehorses was a testament to his diverse interests. His love for these magnificent animals led him to become an owner himself, nurturing racehorses and embracing the excitement of the sport.

David Allen Yarab leaves legacy rich in love, commitment, and a profound sense of duty. His contributions to both his family and community stand as a testament to a life well-lived. While he may have bid us farewell, his spirit remains woven into the tapestry of our lives, a source of strength and inspiration.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/DYarab

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

