Daniel Ross, Jr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Ross, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 26, 2021.

Daniel was born March 7, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of Daniel and Margaret Pilkington Ross.

Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Marines.

He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.

In his spare time, Daniel enjoyed golfing and bowling and was an avid sports fan. He loved the Cleveland teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His wife, the former Antonette Pagley whom he married August 25, 1958, passed away May 17, 2020.

Daniel will always be remembered lovingly by his three children, Daniel J. (Debra) Ross, Lisa (Ray) Klempay and David (Cynthia) Ross; three grandchildren, Erika (Brett) Sullivan, Raymond Klempay and Daniel (Suesan) Ross and one great-grandchild, Edward.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

