YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel R. Flowers, 39, passed away early Monday morning, March 7, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Daniel was born September 20, 1982, in Beloit, the son of Richard and Sue (Apple) Flowers.

Dan graduated top of his class from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute in 2007.

Dan started his culinary career working at several fine restaurants in the Pittsburgh area and then Southern West Virginia. Moving back to Ohio in 2010, Dan began working for YSU Dining in the catering kitchen, while also balancing jobs at several restaurants in Cleveland. He was also working at General Extrusions, Inc. and Amazon.

Dan enjoyed listening to his records, cooking at home, plus spending time with his family and his dogs, Snoop, Biggie and Eve.

Besides his wife, Anisa Algahmee, whom he married December 21, 2017 and his mom, Sue, Dan will always be remembered lovingly by his four siblings, Amy (Chris) Tolley, Jarrod Flowers, Laren Flowers and Michael Flowers; four nieces and nephews, Alicia (Gabe) Phillips, Mika Tolley, Felicity Tolley and Jay Flowers; a great-niece and two great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Richard.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, followed by a service at 3:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

“Daniel Flowers – I’ll never forget the day we started talking. Because that day I met my best friend. My ride or die and somebody that I wanna have in my life forever and I’ll forever be grateful for that day because I met you. I love you, Daniel Flowers. You are my life, my inspiration, my strength, and my soulmate. I love you so much you will never be forgotten.”

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

