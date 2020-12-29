Daniel P. DeMatteo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel P. DeMatteo, 71, passed away Saturday evening, December 26, 2020.

Dan was born December 17, 1949 in Youngstown, the son of Daniel and Ann (Tortora) DeMatteo.

Dan with a Master’s in Education and worked 30 years in the Youngstown City School District.

He attended mass at St. Christine and St. Paul the Apostle churches.

Dan enjoyed the arts and entertainment, frequently attending the theater, ballet, opera and the Butler Art Museum. He also collected model trains.

Dan is survived by his two nephews, Anthony J. Sr. (Christine) Simon and Andrew Simon; great nephew, Anthony J. Simon Jr.; two great nieces, Sarah and Anna; and six dear cousins, Rich (Joyce) Filipone, Gloria Lavin, Marilyn Lordi, Eileen (Al) Doda, Bob DeMatteo, and Dennis (Patty) DeMatteo.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline DeMatteo.

Friends and family may call from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

A private service will be held for the family.

A public memorial service and dinner will be held at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Dan’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel P. DeMatteo, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.