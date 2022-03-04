YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale T. Rentz, 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hospice House.

Dale was born December 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Donald and Carole Shaffer Rentz.

He was a 1980 graduate of Struthers High School.

Dale worked in the steel industry his entire life, most recently at Phoenix Steel and PTC Alliance.

In his spare time, Dale enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Believers Church.

Dale will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, the former Karen Shevetz, whom he married on September 28, 1991; three children, Timothy (Rachel) Frease, Nicole (Shane) Ferreri and Michael Rentz; five grandchildren, Abagail, Bridget, Zachary, Ethan and Tenley; two brothers, Don (Roz) Rentz and John Rentz and brother-in-law, Michael Shevetz.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Lynda Ciolli and brother, Larry Rentz.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.