Daisy Lopez, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daisy Lopez, 85, a long-time resident of Campbell, passed away, Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She was born March 26, 1936, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Jose and Virginia Santiago Rivera.

Daisy worked at Youngstown Towel Supply.

She was a member of the Spanish Evangelical Church.

Daisy will always be remembered lovingly by her five children, Jeanette (Nelson) Morales, Rose (Tom) Kaufmann, Elizabeth (Jeff) Hedlof, Mary Ann (Michael) Pishotti and Raymond (Stephanie) Lopez; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four siblings.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lopez; son, Jeffrey Lopez and granddaughter, Sarah Lopez.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

