Cynthia L. Barb, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Barb, of Canfield, passed away following COVID-19 complications on Friday, February 26, 2021 at St Elizabeth hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy was born November 9, 1945, a daughter of the late Andy and Vivian Vaughn Novello.

Cindy enjoyed golfing, dancing and most of all spending time with her family.

Cindy was an amazing, sweet, generous person who loved to give to others. To those who knew Cindy know that she had a genuine soul that thrived on blessing everyone around her.

Cindy’s memory will be treasured by her fiancé, Ron DiTullio of Canfield; daughter, Ronni (Mark Pakula) Barb of San Diego, California; stepdaughters, Joelene Barb of Sanibe Florida and Sharlene Barb of Boardman; brother, Daniel (Terilynn) Novello of Girard; seven grandchildren, Vawn Pakula, Jett Englander, Ivar Barb, Chelsee Navy-Schmidt, Vincente Navy, Sophie Black snd Julian Black.

Besides her husband, Ronald L. Barb and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli Lynn Rex and nephew, Jeffery Daniel Novello.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the ARDS Foundation and/or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

