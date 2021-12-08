YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Dawn Hathaway, 42, passed away peacefully Monday, December 6, 2021.

Crystal was born September 24, 1979, in Warren, the daughter of Thomas Willmer and Suzanne Hathaway Willmer.

She attended the Leonard Kirtz School.

Crystal worked at No Limits Alternative Center-Javit Court.

In her spare time, she loved to sing. Crystal was such a happy person and was always smiling no matter what. Two of her favorite things were Reese Cups and Dr. Pepper.

Crystal will be remembered lovingly by her mother, Suzanne; a brother, Vincent (Katie) Hathaway and nieces and nephew, Paige, Chloe and Bruce.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; brother, Shawn Hathaway and grandmother, Mary Hathaway.

Crystal will be sadly missed and always loved by her No Limits Turning Point families.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 12:30 p.m. funeral service.

