BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Thompson, 66, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022.

He was born November 3, 1955 in Akron, the son of Eros and S. Jacqueline Hedges Thompson.

Craig graduated from the Leonard Kirtz School.

He worked as an aide at M.A.S.C.O. and then retired to Farmer Casey’s Ranch where he enjoyed visiting the animals and walks around the lake.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Craig stayed at home. After his prolonged stay at home, he attended No Limits Alternative Center.

Craig enjoyed going out to dinner and having ice cream for dessert. He loved puppies, pizza, word searches and music, especially classic rock and oldies.

Craig will always be remembered lovingly by Jan and Don Turnbull of Boardman.

Heartfelt gratitude to Craig’s caregivers, Kaylee and Logan, for the kind and compassionate care shown to him.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a prayer service with the Very Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin officiating.

Craig will be laid to rest next to his mother in Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Craig’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be made by visiting the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

