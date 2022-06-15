BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne “Cor” Valley, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman. Cor was a fighter and stayed strong until the very end.

She was born on December 31, 1943 in Youngstown, daughter to Mildred Berkenyi and Clare Stenglein.

Kind and loving, Cor had an outgoing personality and was fun to be around, she was the life of the party. An antique enthusiast, Cor had an eye for antiques and paintings. She loved shopping at secondhand stores to find treasures to sell for a profit. Some of her favorite past times were lying in the sun in the backyard watching the birds, trips to the casino and cooking. Cor was a wonderful cook. Spending time with her children and grandchildren meant so much to her. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed life with her family and friends

Corinne will be remembered lovingly by her children, Vicki Thomas and Thomas Valley; son-in-law, Bryan Eaves of Youngstown; sister, Marguerite Marsden (James) of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers, Greg Stenglein (Jeanne) of Tamarac, Florida and Scott Stenglein (Maureen) of Austintown and grandchildren, Gina Thomas (Andrew), Jade Thomas and Shane Thomas, of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandchild, Thomas Shane Valley.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Select Specialty hospital for providing excellent care.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

