POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Forand-Sarty, 68, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Poland.



She was born October 25, 1954 in Salem, the daughter of Leo R. and Anastasia Bliss Forand.



After graduating from Austintown Fitch High School, Connie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She later received her BA in Psychology from Park University and her BS in Nursing from Midwestern State University. Psychiatric nursing was a passion that permitted her to work with many diverse populations within the mental health community. She ended up retiring from the Department of Veteran Affairs.



Connie’s talents were many, she was an avid gardener, an accomplished art and antique collector, and an incredible mother. Her love, wisdom, and obsession with Boston Terriers will continue to live on through many.



She is survived by her children, Tanner (Karyn) Sarty, Tyler Sarty, Seth (Allison) Sarty, and Alexis (Richard) Wanamaker; and six beloved grandchildren, Stella, Cohen, Dahlia, Brighton, Sunny, and Grady. She will be sadly missed by her dogs Hooper and Holly.



A memorial in her honor will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Church of the Rock, 7025 Luteran Lane, Poland, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to a rose bed dedicated in her memory that will be located inside Fellows Riverside Gardens. Please make checks payable to: Mill Creek Metroparks Foundation, P.O. Box Canfield, Ohio 44406, Attention: In loving memory of Connie Forand-Sarty.



Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

