POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford H. Armstrong, 87, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 30, 2022, surrounded by family, he ‘passed’ peacefully following a short but difficult illness.

Clifford was born October 4, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Marshall “Jack” and Mildred (Evans) Twigg,

Clifford proudly served his country as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps from 1953–1973 (Vietnam). Although retired, it was not only Clifford’s privilege and pleasure, but also his last official duty in uniform to swear his son, Clifton H. Armstrong, into the U. S. Marines on August 31, 1981. In recognition and honor of his military career, Clifford was selected as the 2016 Veteran of the Valley by the Board of Mahoning County Commissioners.

A 1953 graduate of Lowellville High School, Clifford was also a long-time member of the Lowellville United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir.

He will always be remembered for his love of sports, the enjoyment of his trips to Mountaineer and playing board games, especially Scrabble, with his family.

Married on December 29, 1954 (56 years), Clifford’s wife Dorothy Jean (Pople) ‘passed’ on April 19, 2011. Besides his wife and parents, Clifford was preceded in death by a son, Dale “Butch” Armstrong; grandson, Jason Armstrong; granddaughter, Lily Grace Whitmer; brother, William Armstrong; sister, Marsha (Twigg) Pratt; sister-in-law, Sara (Pople) Wiseman, and brothers-in-law, Gene Wiseman, Joseph Pratt and Ronald Goff.

Clifford will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Robin (Thomas) Farina of Boardman and Linda “Lyn” (Eric) Whitmer of Columbus; his son, Clifton (Vickie) Armstrong of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, his sister, Jennie (Twigg) Goff of Tampa, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a ‘Homecoming Celebration of LIFE’ at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

At the end of the memorial service, the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard will provide full military honors with a 21-Gun Salute. Prior to the service, family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m..

Guests staying for the memorial are welcomed to attend the dinner to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made in Clifford’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, or the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers and support for the family via phone call, text, email, or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.