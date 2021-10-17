Claudia E. Newhard, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia E. Newhard, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Claudia was born on May 17, 1949 in Youngstown, the daughter of Gerald T. and Mary A. Burrows Stevens.

Claudia was a 1967 graduate of Austintown High School.

She retired as a manager from Home Savings and Loan. She was a member of Austintown Community Church, the Lions Club, Kiwanis and a 50-year member of Morning Light Chapter #80.

Claudia enjoyed baking kolachi with her friends and was known for her famous banana pudding. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Claudia will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Richard G. Newhard, whom she married, January 17, 1976; son, Gary (Amanda) Newhard of Austintown; four grandchildren, Mitchell, Carter, Olivia, and Madelyn Newhard of Austintown; daughter-in-law, Jenny Newhard; two sisters, Pam (Jim) Sutton of Austintown and Beverly (DJ) Dunn of Atlanta; brother, Paul (Betty) Stevens of Canfield; eight nieces and ten nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Brian Newhard and brother, Joel Stevens.

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Claudia’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudia E. Newhard, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.