Christopher Cullen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Cullen, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Christopher was born August 29, 1933 in Curwensville, Pennsylvania, the son of Christopher and Laura Katherine (Rowles) Cullen.

He proudly served his country in the U.S Army.

Christopher worked for 31 years at LTV Steel, retiring in 1986 and then went on to work for Astro Shapes, retiring in 1998.

He was an avid YSU Penguins and Cleveland Indians fan.

His wife the former, Catherine Tregaskes whom he married July 13, 1968, passed away, June 22, 1994.

Christopher will always be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Twana and Tracey Cullen; close friend of the family, Maxie Dowd and her children, Brittany, Sabrina and Sam, who affectionately called him grandpa and grand-dogs, Milan and Bitsy.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Cullen and four sisters, Mary Louise Carfley, Anna Jean Winebold, Margaret Hamilton and Alice Wagner.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again on Monday, September 23 from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home followed by a Noon funeral service.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Christopher’s family.

