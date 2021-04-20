Christine M. “Chrissy” Jones, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine M. “Chrissy” Jones, 58, passed away, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

She was born July 15, 1962, in Tiffin, the daughter of Merle Cascaden and Donna J. Steinmetz.

Chrissy was a 1980 graduate of Boardman High School.

She worked as a bartender at the Budapest Inn for 26 years where she was loved by all the patrons and knew all their names.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, hiking, swimming, going to Geneva-on-the-Lake and spending time at their lake house in Willow Lake Campgrounds but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter. Chrissy was always very active and outgoing and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Michael Jones, whom she married September 20, 2008; son, Brandon Folkwein; stepdaughter, Sabrina (Tyler) Keltz;

granddaughter, Skylar Keltz; siblings, James (Gloria) Folkwein, Kathleen (Kevin) Hynes, Michael Folkwein, Gene Folkwein and Mark (Sarah) Cascaden; mother and father-in-law, Marie Jones and Stewart and Carla Jones; brothers-in law, Mark Jones, David Fields and Anthony Jones; sister-in-law, Michelle Burchfield and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Steinmetz and stepdaughter, Samantha Jones.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless you are attending the service.

