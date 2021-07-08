Christina Cappiello, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Cappiello, 70, passed away peacefully Saturday night, July 3, 2021.



Christina was born November 15, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas and Velva (Linder) Cappiello.



She attended The Rayen High School.



Christina is survived by her sister, Rosalie Palazzo; two brothers, Rocco (Denise) Cappiello and Richard (Margaret) Cappiello; her special friends, Michael, Llita, Josiah, Elijah and Katherine Colyer and Sara Balent and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides her parents, Christina was preceded in death by two sisters, Eva White and Barbara Cappiello; brother, Nick Cappiello and brother-in-law, Dennis Palazzo.



There will be funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at New Beginning Church, 3000 Market Street in Youngstown. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service.



The family respectfully requests any donations be made in Christina’s name to New Beginning Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Christina’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christina Cappiello, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.