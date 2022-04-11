YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Wagner, 87, passed away Friday evening, April 8, 2022 with his family by his side.



Charles was born January 12, 1935, in Akron, the son of Wilbur E. and Agnes R. (Durst) Wagner.



He retired after 30 years of service with the Youngstown Welding and Engineering Company.



Charles was a member of St. Dominic Church and former member of the Saxon Club and the Youngstown Elks and Eagles Lodges.



He enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, playing cards with his buddies at the lodge and feeding the birds. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Charles will be remembered lovingly by his wife, Mary Grace (Noday), whom he married October 21, 1961; two children, Richard (Lorraine) Wagner and Lisa Hughes; four grandchildren, Rachel (Keith) Burns, Emily (Justin) Shaub) Katelyn (Steve) Yacovone and Heather (fiancé, Anthony Trimble) Hughes; five great-grandchildren, Molly and Anna Burns, Gracie Yacavone, Anthony and Santino Trimble; sister, Patricia Housel and a brother, James Wagner.



Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Wagner and brother, Thomas Wagner.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again on Tuesday, April 12 from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to Mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made in Charles’ name to either the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or to St. Dominic Church.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.