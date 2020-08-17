Charles R. Budinsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness the family of Charles R. “Chuck” Budinsky, 67, of Poland, Ohio, announce his unexpected passing on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Chuck was born on June 14, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Andrew and Anne (Sitnic) Budinsky.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1971 and went on to further his education at Youngstown State University where he received a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering in 1976.



Upon graduation, Chuck accepted his first job with Allied Chemical (Delaware). He went on to work for Tenneco (New Jersey) and Johnson Matthey (New Jersey). Chuck then earned The Elite Award (2004) with The Valspar Corporation (Pennsylvania), before he retired as Plant Engineer and Maintenance Supervisor in 2016.



An avid sports fan, Chuck enjoyed cheering on Cleveland sports teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes, often attending games with his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting his sons in Cleveland and Chicago, where he loved taking in all the cities had to offer. A friend to many, Chuck cherished the time he spent with so many close friends. On any given day, Chuck could be found attending daily masses at Holy Family Parish, working on home improvement projects, walking in Boardman Park, or playing ball with his beloved grand dogs, Harley, and Maverick.



Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife of 42 years, Celeste (Wiesen) Budinsky; son, Dr. Cole (Meredith) of Avon, Ohio; son, Alec (Cori) of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Andrew (Ophelia) of Simi Valley, California; sister, Carol Kalosky of Youngstown; sister, Joyce Budinsky of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Bhargava Ravi.



A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Holy Family Parish in Poland. There are no calling hours.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles R. Budinsky, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: