Charles P. Serafino, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles P. Serafino passed into eternal life on Friday, October 29, 2021

Chuck grew up in Hubbard, the son of Raymond and Ann Serafino.

To say Chuck loved life and people is an understatement.

He was self-employed and his most recent business Outdoor Services kept him busy. He also worked in Texas and Colorado and had Ianazones pizza shops.

Chuck’s life focused on family and friends. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, played many years in pool leagues and loved music and live concerts.

Chuck will be missed by so many. His smile and sense of humor was his biggest gift.

Chuck leaves behind his beloved sister, Nancy Serafino and her husband, Doug Bemiller, of Mansfield; the love of his life, Megan Begala and countless family and friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Burial will take place 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. John’s Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road in Lowellville.

Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Chuck's family.

