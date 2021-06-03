Charles “Lardy” Thomas Congemi, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Lardy” Thomas Congemi, Sr. 96, passed away on May 31, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 31, 1924, to the parents of Michael Congemi and Petrina DiMaggio Congemi who immigrated to this country from Sicily, Italy.

He worked at Aeroquip (Republic Rubber) for 33 years and at the State of Ohio Liquor Control Department for 10 years.



Lardy was a member of the Youngstown Umpires Association which he enjoyed immensely and allowed him to interact with hundreds of children. As a young man, he participated in several bowling leagues at the McGuffey Lanes and played sandlot baseball in the Youngstown area. He was a strong supporter of his son’s athletic endeavors through the many years of their young lives. He was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching his favorite local sports team.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 where he was stationed in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



After his military service, he met the love of his life, Rita DeCaprio in New Castle, Pennsylvania. whom he later married, June 7, 1947. Rita preceded him in death on April 17, 2018, after being married for 71 years. Rita and Charles raised their family on the east side of Youngstown, Ohio. Together they were well respected for their religious and family values which continues to live on in their children and grandchildren.



Rita and Charles raised three sons, Michael (Dana) Congemi of Poland, Ohio, Charles (Kathleen) Congemi of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Samuel (Joyce) Congemi of Youngstown, Ohio. They had eleven grandchildren and currently have 15 great-grandchildren with newest expected in August.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Carl Congemi and his two sisters, Faye Burnich and Nellie Boak.



A private service was held at Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home on 4442 South Ave. in Boardman on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and he was laid to rest with his wife at Calvary Cemetery.



