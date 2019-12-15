Charles L. Jonesco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Jonesco, 72, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Charles was born December 21, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Vassel and Mary Alice (Fuschino) Jonesco.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Battalion 97 stationed in Stuttgart, Germany and later relocated to Sandhofen as part of the Photography Unit. Charles was quite adept at handling the cumbersome cameras which required a keen eye combined with a fair amount of good technique.

He had a passion for art and history and earned a Bachelor of Science in art history at YSU. His love of photography carried on throughout his life where he could take a seemingly ordinary street scene and create a well-crafted image. He had a photo displayed at Butler Art Museum. He also had a passion for classical music.

Charles will always be remembered lovingly by his sister, Sharyn (Bruce) Moreland of Ooltewah, Tennessee; many cousins and four very good friends, Father James Lang, James Shagla, Stanford Golop and Robert Switalski.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood in Youngstown, Ohio, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Charles’ family.

