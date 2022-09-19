AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Charles was born October 31, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Forjan Donchatz.

He was a graduate of the Rayen School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He retired as a general foreman of operations from U.S. Steel.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where he was a festival volunteer, as well as a festival volunteer at St. Maron Church.

Charles was also a member of U.S. Steel McDonald Workers, United Steel Workers Local No. 1, Club National Shrine and Our Lady of Lebanon.

In his spare time, Charles enjoyed going to Mountaineer and playing bingo but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Charles will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Clara Hack, whom he married July 4, 2008; stepchildren, Chris (Melody) Ross and Edward (Kari) Ross; two grandchildren, Finn and Kathryn Ross; three sisters-in-law, Alice Rohan, Victoria Maietta and Martha (Bob) Weems; two brothers-in-law, Elwood (Marsha) Hack and John (Denise) Hack; in-laws, Thomas and Frida Rohan and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Ester Donchatz; daughter, Helen Donchatz Sharp; son, Charles J. Donchatz, Jr.; three sisters, Jenni Vukovich, Ann Golubich and Mary Stankovich; two brothers, Steve Donchatz and Frank Donchatz and sister-in-law, Veronica Klus.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. presiding.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery where Charles’ dedicated service to our country will be honored by the great men of V.F.W. Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Hospice House, Dr. Frangopoulos, Dr. Malmer and Intermediate and I.C.U. staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the kind and compassionate care shown to Charles.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

