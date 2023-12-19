STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Hugh “Chuck” Mauerman passed away unexpectedly early Saturday evening, Dec. 16, 2023.

Chuck was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Hugh and Clara (Grapes) Mauerman.

He worked for many years for EDL. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Baird Brothers.

Chuck was a devout member of New Life Church and Victory Christian Center, where he served many years on the board and as a deacon.

Chuck was a committed and loving husband, father, and “Apa”. He enjoyed fixing things around the house, listening to music, watching movies and was a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

He faithfully served his country with the US Navy.

Along with his wife, Jeanette (Nieves), whom he married June 19, 1975; he will be remembered lovingly by his two children, André (Kari) Mauerman and Madeline (William) James; five grandchildren, Claire, Lucy, and Jackson Mauerman, and Lillian and Gabriella James; a sister, June Fleming; three brothers, Victor, Alan, and Michael Mauerman; and loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Penson.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland 44514 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life service.

Chuck’s dedicated service to our country will be further recognized with full military honors provided by the great veterans from V.F.W. Post 9571 of Ellsworth immediately following the Celebration of Life service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email, or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s memory to New Life Church.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.