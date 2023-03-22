WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Woods, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Chuck was born September 16, 1948 in Warren, the son of Forrest and Shirley Bailey Woods.

Chuck was a 1967 graduate of West Farmington High School.

Upon graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.

An extremely hard and dedicated worker, Chuck retired from Delphi Packard Electric after 30 years of service. While working at Delphi, he also owned and operated Chuck Woods Trucking which he continued to operate after retirement. He also drove for the Amish where he made many friendships.

He was a member of the Western Reserve Mason Lodge No. 507 of West Farmington.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid golfer. He also loved dancing the twist but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored.

Chuck will always be remembered lovingly by the love of his life, his wife, the former Sharon Armstrong whom he married March 19, 1988; three sons, Brian (Jill) Woods, William (Valerie) Woods and Timothy (Candice) Woods; daughter, Traci Rinzella (Thomas Brenkert); 12 grandchildren, Jacob, Elena, Jenna, Bella, Jaxon, Brilea and Bobbi Woods, Baylee (Tyler) Hughes, Lea (David) Aycock, Teri Fendenheim, Mark (Ashlee) Pemberton and Sharon (Garrett) Posey; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Angie Rinzella; sister-in-law, Annie Woods and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia “Ginny” Woods; brother, Bernard Woods and son, Ronald Rinzella.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Bazetta Christian Church, 4131 Hoagland-Blackstub Road, in Cortland, followed by a 12:00 p.m. memorial service with Pastor Timothy McCollum as Celebrant.

Following the service, Chuck’s dedicated service to our country will be further honored by the great men of V.F.W. Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley, especially his nurse Ronda, for the kind and compassionate care shown to Chuck and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Chuck’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles E. “Chuck” Woods, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.