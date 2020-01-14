Charles E. Bowser, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Bowser, 54, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 from complications from pneumonia while waiting for a kidney transplant.

He was born December 3, 1965 in Youngstown, the son of Delmar Eugene and Myra (Krouse) Bowser.

Charles worked for Roth Brothers as an HVAC technician.

He was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church.

In his spare time, Charles enjoyed country music, working on cars, driving demolition derby cars and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Charles was very family oriented and loved family traditions.

Charles will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Jackie Samsa, whom he married September 19, 1992; two children, Ross and Jenna Bowser; five sisters, Dorothy White, Cheryl Bair, Lori Bowser Gifford, Michele (Jason) Komara-Baumgartner and Diana Shingleton; brother, Robbie (Laura) Shingleton; mother-in-law, Donna Samsa; two stepbrothers, Keith and Kevin Shingleton; stepsister, Joyce Reyes and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Jean Perdew.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Charles’s family.

To send flowers in memory of Charles E. Bowser, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 15, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.