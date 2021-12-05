Cecelia Mae “Cel” Parro, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are very sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Cecelia Mae Parro. God greeted His good and faithful servant on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. At the time of her very peaceful passing, she was surrounded by her children.

Known by many as “Cel,” she was born on October 15, 1932. She was the oldest child of Anthony and Clara (Russo) Navy.

Our mother was a 1951 graduate of East High School and a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area.

Upon graduating, she worked at Republic Rubber, later at Cross Drugstore downtown, then the Italian Baking, Co. She subsequently ended her formal working career at Rite Aid, formerly Gray Drugs.

Our mother was outstandingly talented, most especially when it came to both cooking and baking. Also, you could not walk into her home without quickly realizing from the decorations what holiday was coming up next. Just last week, she supervised and directed us where she wanted her Christmas decorations to be placed.

It can’t go without saying that Cel was a dedicated die-hard Cleveland Indians fan who rarely, if ever, missed a televised game. It was always a treat to watch a ballgame with her, however, her language could sometimes get very colorful, especially when her boys were not playing very well. She would tell us at the beginning of every new season that she hoped that they would win another world series before she died.

She married our father, Rocco J. Parro, Sr., on August 7, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Church. From their union came three children, Rocco, Jr., Roxann Parro and Toni (Richard) Wise. In turn, we produced eight grandchildren and our children produced 12 great-grandchildren.

Our mother’s greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family, especially the great-grandchildren, to who was their endearing “GG.”

Also left to mourn her passing are her brother, Boy (June) Navy; sister, Donna (Bob) Daloise and brother, Anthony Navy.

Besides our grandparents, she was proceeded in death by our father, who died on April 26, 1994; her sister and brother-in-law, Bibby and Jerry Suess and brother, Dominic Navy.

Our mother would want us to publicly thank her son-in-law, Dr. Richard Wise, for the many years of great medical care that he had provided to her, including in her final days.

In honor of our mother’s wishes and concerns due to the ongoing pandemic, we will not be having any services at this time.

However, we are planning on having a memorial service in the Spring of 2022.

Arrangements handled by the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent to the family via text, telephone, sympathy card or by visiting the Book of Memories at rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Cecelia Mae “Cel” Parro, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.