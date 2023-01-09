YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie DeNiro, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield.



Catherine was born on April 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Rose Lubonovic Bernardich.



She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked at Ash Hat in Youngstown.

She then became a devoted homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Catherine will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor and the kindness she showed to everyone.



On September 12, 1953, Catherine married Frank J. DeNiro and they celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing on January 30, 2014.



Catherine will be deeply missed by her two children, Dr. Frank (Lori) DeNiro of Canfield and Diane (Jack) Keish of Canfield; two grandchildren, Michele (Robert) Gomori of Melissa, Texas and David (Lindsay) Keish of Canfield; six great-grandchildren, Gianna and Jenna Gomori and Hudson, Kenley, Bennett and Sloane Keish, along with many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank, George, Peter and Charles Bernardich and sisters, Mary Bernat, Helen Bonwick and Jennie Popovich.



Family and friends will be received at St. Dominic Church from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Thursday January 12, 2023.



The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Windsor House in Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for their loving and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Marie, PA 16155.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

