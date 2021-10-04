Catherine Eliser, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Eliser, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Catherine was born August 5, 1943, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Thomas and May Livingston McSkimming.

She was a 1961 graduate of Boardman High School.

Catherine was a homemaker and member of Heritage Presbyterian Church.

She was also a member of Bagpipe Band, Heather Highlanders. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being with them for the holidays. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren whom she adored and never missed any of their activities.

Besides her husband William Eliser, whom she married January 23, 1964, she will be remembered lovingly by her five children, Eugene (Diane) Eliser, Elizabeth (Dave) Turek, William Eliser, Christine Morales and Benjamin (Rebecca) Eliser; 12 grandchildren, Gina (Robert) Getsy, Rachel Eliser, David Turek, Jr., Jesse Turek, Kara and William Eliser, Paul, Christian and Taylor Morales and Bella, Bailey and Brooke Eliser and brother, Kenneth McSkimming

Besides her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas McSkimming.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be a 10:00 a.m. service on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Annie Parker celebrating.

The family respectfully requests masks be worn for the calling hours and service.

