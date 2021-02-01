Cataldo “Chuck” Burelli, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cataldo “Chuck” Burelli, Jr. passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.

He was born April 15, 1932, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Cataldo Burrelli, Sr. and Louise “Mary” Pirone.



Chuck was a graduate of New Castle High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He completed his undergraduate in education from YSU and then went on to receive his Master’s of Education from Westminster College.

Chuck worked for the Youngstown City Schools for over 30 years. He began his career at East High School as an English and Geography teacher and then moved into administration working at multiple junior high and high schools in the Youngstown City School System. He finished his career as the Coordinator for the Auxiliary Education Program for the Youngstown City Schools. He was currently serving as the Treasurer for the Youngstown City Schools Credit Union.



He was a member of St. Christine’s Church in Youngstown.

He was also a member of the Youngstown Lodge 858 Sons of Italy for 50 years and held several positions including Vice President for the Grand Lodge of Ohio Order Sons of Italy in the mid 1990s. He was currently serving as the Financial Secretary of American Mutual Life Association Sons of Italy Lodge 67.



Chuck enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, golfing and working around his home. He was the definition of a “Family Man”. The light of Chuck’s life was being with his wife, Muffie, of 64 years and being surrounded by his family at his home. He loved celebrating birthdays, holidays and socializing with friends and family. His garden and homemade wine were his pride and joy along with the many quarts of tomato sauce he and his wife canned every year. Chuck and Muffie enjoyed attending local outdoor concerts, Italian festivals and many plays at the Youngstown Playhouse.

He adored his grandchildren and was always available for planned or last-minute baby sitting at the drop of a hat. He truly loved those times and it was common for his grandchildren to accompany him during his gardening. He would take them for walks and on many occasions to the Dairy Queen near his home. He attended every sporting event, school play and other activities.

Chuck was always available to those who needed assistance caring for many elderly relatives over the years. Chuck was also a gifted painter, if you needed one room or your entire house painted, Chuck was ready to complete the job. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ohio State Buckeyes and New York Yankees, despite his wife’s passion for the Cleveland Indians.



He will be sadly missed and cherished in our hearts forever. Chuck will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Mafalda “Muffie” Iaderosa, whom he married September 8, 1956; children, Gregory (Beth) Burrelli (Girard, Ohio), Maureen (Sean) Leach (Vienna, Ohio), Carla (Dan) Perry (Naples, Florida) and Joellen (Mark) Stanley (New Albany, Ohio); grandchildren, Corey, Zachary, Karly Burrelli-Ross, Evan, Carlo Perry-Cole and Chase Stanley; brother, Angelo (Beverly) Burrelli; in-law, Ida Lucarelli and 28 nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by brothers, Anthony (Mary) Burrelli, John (Irene) Burrelli, Louis (Martha) Burrelli and Pete (Joanne) Burrelli; sister, Louise (Eugene) Ferranti and in-laws, Joseph and Mary Iaderosa, Josephine (Sam) Acierno, Albert Lucarelli and Dora (Steve) Fabry.



Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are expected to wear a mask at all times. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Burelli family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Christine Church in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

