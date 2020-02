AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church in Girard, for Marie M. DiLisio, 67, who passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Marie was born on October 7, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Clarence A. and Elizabeth (Wilhelm) Panning.