Caroline Sorice Esposito, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Sorice Esposito, of Canfield, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, with her family by her side.

Caroline was born January 30, 1939, in Avellino, Italy, the daughter of Michele and Maria (Ferone) Sorice.

Caroline enjoyed sewing, cooking and cherished her family.

She started her own business of clothing alterations from her home, which she continued for 40-plus years. Her sewing talents were highlighted for many family occasions including home decor, special occasion attire and many costumes for her grandchildren. Her talent in the kitchen was enjoyed by family and friends for whom it gave her joy to cook every Sunday and holiday gatherings.

Her biggest joy was her grandchildren. She was their caretaker throughout their childhood and continued to be an important part of their lives as they grew up. They have many cherished memories of the time they spent together with her and talk about it often.

She was married to Tony Esposito for 62 years. Their journey started in Avellino, Italy, where they were married April 1, 1958. They came to America and started their lives together in 1959, settling in the Youngstown area. There, they enjoyed the company of family and many lifelong friends, creating memories none of them would soon forget. Together, Caroline and Tony experienced a lifetime of love, companionship, and led a gratifying life.

Caroline will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Tony; two children, Anthony (Lisa) Esposito and Carmela (Chris) Abraham; four grandchildren, Anthony and Jessica Esposito and Zachary and Connor Abraham and four siblings, Elia (Joseph) Ambrose, Isabella (Nunzio) Napolitano, Domenica Carbone and Leo (Ann) Sorice.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bardina and Graziella Sorice.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Esposito Family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, in Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr., officiating.

Please meet directly at the church for the Mass.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Caroline’s family.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Saturday, July 4, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.