Carol J. DiFabio, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. DiFabio, 85, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born August 1, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Genevieve DeRose.

Carol attended Ursuline High School and was a 1954 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, where she met her husband, Nick DiFabio, whom she married July 2, 1955.

Besides her husband of 66 years who adored her and was her co-pilot, she will be deeply missed by her daughter; Loretta (Albert) Morocco, of Austintown, and two sons; Dante “Dan” (Valerie) DiFabio, of Austin, Texas and Michael (Rose) DiFabio, of Austintown.

Carol instilled family love and God into her grandchildren, Nicholas DiFabio, John Morocco, Vincent Morocco, Michael DiFabio, Jami DiFabio, Gia DiFabio and Matthew Morocco. Additionally, she was “Grandma” to countless others – especially her late sister, Elizabeth’s grandchildren Theresa Murray and Victoria Murray, along with Kristi (Bob) Thomas, Joe (Brittney) Murray, Tony, Ricci, Rocky, Liz, Gia, Bryan, and Geno. There were also 16 great-grandchildren who were impacted by her love – along with countless nieces and nephews.

Carol’s sole purpose and passion was to serve as the Matriarch of all who came into her “circle.” She loved “with all her heart” and made her countless friends feel like extended family. Along with her Servant-First identity, she was an amazing cook whose mission was to “over” feed everyone.

Her legacy was unconditional love and compassionate care, praying for others, and the best pasta sauce ever. Her enormous impact has and will continue to affect all who were blessed enough to have known her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jack DeRose, Michael DeRose Jr, Elizabeth DiFabio, and survived by her brother, Robert DeRose.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional care, along with her great niece, Lindsey Milak, whose nursing care comforted Carol and the family.

Calling hours will be held at St. Christine Church in Youngstown from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass. The family requests no flowers at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman

