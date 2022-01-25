YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Rupert, 86, passed away at home on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Carol was born November 23, 1935 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Ruby Good Wilfong.

Carol was a 1953 graduate of Altoona High School.

She was a homemaker, sold Avon and delivered the Youngstown Vindicator for 27 years.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Carol had a love of animals. She rescued cats and adored her own. She was also an avid bowler.

Her husband, Paul M. Rupert, Sr., whom she married November 23, 1955, passed away August 11, 2019.

Carol will always be remembered lovingly by her five children, Debra Thompson, Denise Rupert, Bonnie (Michael) Lizotte, Paula (Randy) Niddel and Paul M. Jr. (Melissa) Rupert; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and sister, Alice (Bob) James.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Cannistra; brother, George Wilfong and son-in-law, John Thompson.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol A. Rupert, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.