Carol A. (Menichini) Treharne, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. (Menichini) Treharne, 70, passed away Friday evening, October 4, 2019.

Carol was born November 9, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul J. and Louise “Peg” (DiCesare) Menichini.

She was a graduate of Lowellville High School and worked as a beautician for 35 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish and loved to travel with her husband to Atlantic City and Key West.

Carol will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Charles Treharne, whom she married 29 years ago, in September of 1990; her sister, Diane (John) Hvisdak of Lowellville; brother, Paul Menichini of Poland; son, Charles (Meghan) Treharne of Canfield; grandson, Chaz; nieces, Gina and Danielle; nephew, John, whom she thought of as her own child and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. services, celebrated by her cousin, Deacon John Terranova.

